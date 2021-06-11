Govt to grant exemption on import of high quality art & printing paper

The government in the federal budget 2021-22 has proposed to grant the exemption on import of high quality art and printing paper for printing and publication of the Holy Quran

This was stated by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in his Budget speech at Parliament House on Friday.

Enlarging scope of exemption on paper for publication of Holy Quran printing and publication of Holy Quran on durable and high quality paper is a part of our faith.