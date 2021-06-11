UrduPoint.com
Govt To Grant Exemption On Import Of High Quality Art & Printing Paper

Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government in the Federal budget 2021-22 has proposed to grant the exemption on import of high quality art and printing paper for printing and publication of the Holy Quran.

This was stated by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in his Budget speech at Parliament House on Friday.

Enlarging scope of exemption on paper for publication of Holy Quran printing and publication of Holy Quran on durable and high quality paper is a part of our faith.

