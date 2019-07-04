UrduPoint.com
Govt To Help Affected Families Of Capsized Boat Incident: Provincial Minister For Information And Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:48 AM

Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed sympathies with victims' families of the capsized boat incident at Hairpur and assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the affected peopl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed sympathies with victims' families of the capsized boat incident at Hairpur and assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the affected people.

He said the Government would continue efforts till recovery of all missing persons in this tragic incident and he would visit Haripur district today to supervise the relief and rescue operation.

Soon after report of this tragic incident, directives were issued to administration and Rescue 1122 to rush to the site and rescue the affected people. He said KP Government was stand behind with the victims' families in this hour of need and tribulation.

He appreciated Pakistan Army, Police and Rescue 1122 teams efforts for saving precious lives in the rescue operation.

