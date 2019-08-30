UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Help Expedite Early Completion Of Special Economic Zones: Jahangir Tareen

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:01 PM

Govt to help expedite early completion of special economic zones: Jahangir Tareen

The federal government will fully help expeditethe early completion of special economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on top priority toattract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengtheningof national economy

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) , The Federal government will fully help expeditethe early completion of special economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on top priority toattract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengthening of national economy.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman FIEDMC, said this was assured to him byPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior party leader Jahangir Tareen at ameeting held here FRIDAY .Jahangir said he would arrange a meeting of FIEDMC Chairman with PrimeMinister Imran Khan as earlier as possible to address all outstandingissues regarding development of SEZs and said the government will fullyfacilitate the business community, as it wanted to end poverty andaccelerate the economic process in the country.

He further said that SEZs will advance economic connectivity and regionalcooperation which will have far reaching positive implications for theprosperity of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of FIEDMC chairmanfor providing state of the art facilities to industrialists and investors.Jahangir Tareen said Pakistan has offered a big incentive package toforeign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in alarge volume "Investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highlybusiness friendly.

We offer prospects of co-production and joint ventureswith foreign investors and the potential growth sectors such asinfrastructure, energy, electricity, oil production and exploration, andnatural resources are open to large scale investment," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Exports Business Company Oil August All Government Top

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

49 minutes ago

Brad Pitt says space epic Ad Astra' his most chall ..

14 seconds ago

People across Pakistan come out as nation observes ..

18 seconds ago

Hong Kong activists arrested: Joshua Wong and othe ..

20 seconds ago

Johnson steps up Brexit talks with EU as faces leg ..

21 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University joins nation standing ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.