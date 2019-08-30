Govt to help expedite early completion of special economic zones: Jahangir Tareen

The federal government will fully help expeditethe early completion of special economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on top priority toattract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengtheningof national economy

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) , The Federal government will fully help expeditethe early completion of special economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on top priority toattract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengthening of national economy.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman FIEDMC, said this was assured to him byPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior party leader Jahangir Tareen at ameeting held here FRIDAY .Jahangir said he would arrange a meeting of FIEDMC Chairman with PrimeMinister Imran Khan as earlier as possible to address all outstandingissues regarding development of SEZs and said the government will fullyfacilitate the business community, as it wanted to end poverty andaccelerate the economic process in the country.

He further said that SEZs will advance economic connectivity and regionalcooperation which will have far reaching positive implications for theprosperity of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of FIEDMC chairmanfor providing state of the art facilities to industrialists and investors.Jahangir Tareen said Pakistan has offered a big incentive package toforeign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in alarge volume "Investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highlybusiness friendly.

We offer prospects of co-production and joint ventureswith foreign investors and the potential growth sectors such asinfrastructure, energy, electricity, oil production and exploration, andnatural resources are open to large scale investment," he added.