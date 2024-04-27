Govt To Help People In Lighting Homes By Installing Solar Panels: Nasir Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government would help people in lighting their homes by installing solar panels.
Reacting to speculation regarding imposition of tax on solar panels, the minister requested the Federal government to drop idea, if any, for imposition of such tax.
Nasir Shah also requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief by announcing package for purchase of solar panel.
He added that the Sindh government wants to overcome the electricity crisis by establishing a solar park and generating cheap electricity in the province.
Shah said that Sindh Govt wants the federal government not only to reduce the electricity prices but also to provide solar panel packages during hot summer.
