Open Menu

Govt To Help People In Lighting Homes By Installing Solar Panels: Nasir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government would help people in lighting their homes by installing solar panels

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government would help people in lighting their homes by installing solar panels.

Reacting to speculation regarding imposition of tax on solar panels, the minister requested the Federal government to drop idea, if any, for imposition of such tax.

Nasir Shah also requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief by announcing package for purchase of solar panel.

He added that the Sindh government wants to overcome the electricity crisis by establishing a solar park and generating cheap electricity in the province.

Shah said that Sindh Govt wants the federal government not only to reduce the electricity prices but also to provide solar panel packages during hot summer.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

10 minutes ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

10 minutes ago
 MS Children Hospital takes over charge

MS Children Hospital takes over charge

10 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

10 minutes ago
 Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migr ..

Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..

10 minutes ago
 Man’s body found from canal

Man’s body found from canal

22 minutes ago
Abducted child recovered in 6 days

Abducted child recovered in 6 days

22 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic vi ..

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..

24 minutes ago
 1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Th ..

1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..

25 minutes ago
 ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel ..

ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

25 minutes ago
 Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle kil ..

Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan