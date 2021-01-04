UrduPoint.com
Govt To Highlight Youth Talent On National Level: Shaukat Yousafzai

Govt to highlight youth talent on national level: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said that youth have tremendous talent and the government will help in highlighting this talent at the national level by providing facilities to promote sports.

He expressed these views while addressing the final match of the cricket tournament in Shangla Shing area. Senior Vice President Malakand Division Sadid-ur-Rehman, District President Waqar Ahmed Khan, Riaz Ahmed Khan and Gohar Khan were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that besides education, the youth also need to focus on sports. He said that having sports ground could attract the youth towards positive activities.

Shaukat said that the opposition misleading the people to save corruption through their public meeting but the government will never give NRO to them.

He said the government will not give any legal permission for any public meeting during this serious threat of COVID-19 but the PDM leadership is reluctant.

He said that the opposition should raise their grievances in Parliament despite public meetings to spread coronavirus among masses. He said that people love PTI and Imran Khan adding if the PDM continue their protest for life time Prime Minister Imran Khan will never resign.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that he will make Shangla an ideal district to eliminate poverty, ignorance and backwardness of the area. The provincial minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wanted to provide maximum facilities to the youth and make plan for their better future.

He said that a sports ground would be constructed in Shangla soon.

He said that for the first time development work in Shangla was in full swing which was not being digested by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Provincial Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has strongly condemned the killing of a student in Peer Abad Banjar Sar and urged the police to take immediate action to arrest the killers.

