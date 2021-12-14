Govt to hold 2023 elections through modern technology: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is determined to hold general elections 2023 through modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is determined to hold general elections 2023 through modern technology.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the constitution and law of the country would conduct the elections by using electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would ensure the next general elections through EVMs for achieving transparency in the system, he added.

Shibli said the legislation has already been made, adding that the ECP would take all necessary measures to hold elections in a free and transparent manner. Commenting on Justice (Retd), Wajeehuddin Ahmad's remarks about PTI leadership, he said there is no importance of his statement.