Govt to hold accountable all those involved in misuse of state resources, corruption: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who found involved in misuse of state resources and corruption

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who found involved in misuse of state resources and corruption.

Talking to media in the Federal metropolis, he said that a strict system of accountability would be put in place in the state to hold accountable all those found guilty of misusing power be it a politician or any other public office holder.

Referring to rampant corruption and looting of forest resources, he said that it was unfortunate that 50% of the state's forests have been reduced to just 15%.

"Government officials and politicians together have caused immense damage to the forests", he said, adding that the ruthless deforestation has adversely impacted the region's climate and environmental conditions.

The government, he said, has decided to take complete details from public office holders about their sources of income to ensure transparency in the system. Reiterating his commitment to implement the PTI chairman's vision in the state, the AJK PM said, "I have everything that Allah has given me to fulfill the mission of public service".

A large number of our youth are unemployed in AJK and the government had planned to create employment opportunities for which we needed funds.

He appealed the Kashmiri expatriates to come and invest in AJK, which is already enriched with required conducive atmosphere.