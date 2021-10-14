UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Govt to hold "biggest ever" Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) event this year: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace be Upon Him) wherein he said the government would hold the history's "biggest ever" event this year.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the progress on establishment of Rahmatullil Alamin Authority as well as the preparations to celebrate upcoming Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) falling on October 19 this year.

The prime minister said the Authority would create a global awareness on the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) besides focusing the character building of the youth in light of the Holy Prophet's teachings.

He said through the Authority, the youth would be acquainted on Islamic history as well as the aspects of revolutions in the Muslim history.

The prime minister was briefed on the Rahmatullil Alamin Scholarship to be awarded to male and female students on both need and merit bases. The scholarship has been specified for the students desiring to carry out research on Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life and teachings.

He was told that a Naat contest was also held on Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan participated by the Naat Khuwans from across Pakistan.

Federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pir Nurul Haq Qadri and Shafqat Mahmood, Special assistants to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Dr Arsalan Khalid and Sentaor Faisal Javed attended the meeting.

