Govt To Hold By Elections In Case Opposition Extend Resignations: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Govt to hold by elections in case Opposition extend resignations: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that the government would hold by-elections in case Opposition parties extended resignations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that the government would hold by-elections in case Opposition parties extended resignations.

He however, added that some parties in PDM were not in favour of resignations. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed these remarks in oath taking ceremony of traders at Shujabad road, here on Saturday evening. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that the country's economy was heading towards revival and the Opposition should not create hurdles in that regard. Political unrest can damage economy. Everybody knew that previous government was responsible for the weak economy. PTI government took some difficult decisions and put country's economy on the way leading improvement.

The Opposition was criticizing institutions, said Qureshi and adding that it should not fulfill agenda of others, who did not want to see Pakistan's progress and prosperity, by criticizing country's institution. He urged masses to take notice of the undue criticism. He posed questions, who abolished menace of terrorism, annihilated locusts, performed outstanding services against novel coronavirus, dealt flood situation in Karachi and similarly performed some other services at national level.

Qureshi observed that Opposition was making undue hue and cry for Gilgat Baltistan Election. Instead of criticism, it should talk to government on electoral reforms. Some powers wanted to create unrest in GB, because it was part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Responding to a query about Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan implemented 21 recommendations, out of total 27 on FATF. He added that 80 percent work on the remaining six recommendations was also completed. Foreign Minister informed that Pakistan would participate in virtual meeting on FATF to be held in Paris. He hoped that Pakistan would be in white list of FATF soon. The Foreign Minister also stated that America and some other countries would also support Pakistan on FATF.

To another query, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that Opposition formed coalition to stop process of accountability. However, the process of accountability would remain continue. He termed Opposition's coalition as unnatural. The new wave of coronavirus is expected, said Qureshi adding that Opposition should not put lives of people in danger by arranging huge public gatherings.

