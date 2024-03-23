- Home
Govt To Hold Exclusive Civil Awards Ceremony For Frontline Doctors, Paramedics Died During COVID-19
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremony for the doctors and paramedics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Saturday.
Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan had awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz posthumously to 299 doctors and paramedical staff who died while rendering services during the pandemic.
However, due to non-availability of essential data and information with the Federal Ministry of Health, their Names could not be included for civil awards ceremonies held at the federal and provincial levels.
The statement said the health ministry had been issued directives to collect the necessary data at the earliest.
“As soon the information will be available, a separate award ceremony will be announced to be held at the federal and provincial levels accordingly,” it added.
