Open Menu

Govt To Hold Exclusive Civil Awards Ceremony For Frontline Doctors, Paramedics Died During COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Govt to hold exclusive civil awards ceremony for frontline doctors, paramedics died during COVID-19

The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremony for the doctors and paramedics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremony for the doctors and paramedics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Saturday.

Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan had awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz posthumously to 299 doctors and paramedical staff who died while rendering services during the pandemic.

However, due to non-availability of essential data and information with the Federal Ministry of Health, their Names could not be included for civil awards ceremonies held at the federal and provincial levels.

The statement said the health ministry had been issued directives to collect the necessary data at the earliest.

“As soon the information will be available, a separate award ceremony will be announced to be held at the federal and provincial levels accordingly,” it added.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Died August Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

12 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

7 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

7 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

1 minute ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan