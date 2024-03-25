- Home
Govt To Hold Exclusive Civil Awards Ceremony For Frontline Doctors, Paramedics Died During COVID-19
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremony for the doctors and paramedics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Monday
Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan had awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz posthumously to 299 doctors and paramedical staff who died while rendering services during the pandemic.
However, due to unavailability of essential data and information with the Federal Ministry of Health, their Names could not be included for civil awards ceremonies held at the federal and provincial levels this March 23rd.
The statement said the health ministry had been issued directives to collect the necessary data at the earliest.
“As soon the information will be available, a separate award ceremony will be announced to be held at the federal and provincial levels accordingly,” it added.
