Govt to hold long-awaited LB polls in AJK: Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that his government was ready to facilitate the Election Commission by providing the required funds to hold long-awaited local body elections in the region.

The prime minister Niazi said this while talking to senior members of the Election Commission including Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Mir who called on him in the State Metropolis on Wednesday.

PM Niazi, on the occasion, said that the holding of the LB polls were imperative for the breaking 30-year long stalemate and transfer of power at grassroots level. The transfer of power at grassroots level, he said, would be instrumental in expediting the process of development in the region.

He said that the amendments proposed by the Election Commission in Local Government Act 1990 and Election Act 2020 would be taken up in the Cabinet meeting soon.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, local body elections would be held and power would be transferred so that the process of construction and development in the region could be expedited.

Earlier, the AJK premier was briefed by the visiting delegates about the EC's strategy and preparations being made to hold the local body elections in the region.

The prime minister assured the visiting delegates that the required funds for holding the polls would be provided in a timely manner.