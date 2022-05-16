UrduPoint.com

Govt To Hold New Elections After Electoral Reforms: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt to hold new elections after electoral reforms: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that present government would hold general elections in the country after introducing electoral reforms to ensure transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that electoral reforms would take time and within next 7 to 8 months elections would be held in the country, adding that government was taking its coalition parties on board ahead of taking decisions.

Present government along with its allies would protect national interests on all fronts, he assured.

He said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf was facing a confused situation these days as it was doing politics based on lies and propaganda, adding that the government and its allies stood with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif steadfastly to cope with the challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira All Government

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intrad ..

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

9 minutes ago
 Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

35 minutes ago
 PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran ..

PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.