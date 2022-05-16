Govt to hold new elections after electoral reforms: Kaira

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that present government would hold general elections in the country after introducing electoral reforms to ensure transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that electoral reforms would take time and within next 7 to 8 months elections would be held in the country, adding that government was taking its coalition parties on board ahead of taking decisions.

Present government along with its allies would protect national interests on all fronts, he assured.

He said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf was facing a confused situation these days as it was doing politics based on lies and propaganda, adding that the government and its allies stood with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif steadfastly to cope with the challenges.