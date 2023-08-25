Open Menu

Govt To Hold Polls As Per ECP Timeline: Murtaza Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 25, 2023 | 10:58 AM

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

The caretaker Minister for Information and broadcasting says the elections will be conducted on the date which the Election Commission will announce.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says the government will hold the general elections in accordance with the time-line of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the elections will be conducted on the date which the Election Commission will announce.

The Minister said we stand by the Election Commission’s stance.

He said the caretaker government will provide all-out support to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Murtaza Solangi said the ECP is bound to carry out delimitation exercise under Article 51 and the Commission has already issued a plan in that regard.

He said it is clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by the elected representatives of the masses.

The Minister said the caretaker finance minister would present an economic recovery plan in a few days.

