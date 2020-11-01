Govt to hold Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has announced holding of Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehri from Nov 2 for changing centuries-old style of governance.

The officers concerned would remain present in Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehri from 10am to 3pm, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said that revenue related matters of the people across the province would be dealt under one roof, which would help resolve complaints related to revenue at the earliest.

He added that services related to correction in the record, issuance of 'Fard', entry of transfer deeds, registry, Income certificate, inspection record, issuance of domicile and other matters related to revenue would be resolved at these kutchehris. He said that the public service was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's mission.

Deputy Commissioner, District Collector, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar, Lawyer, Patwari and staff of Land Record Center will be present in the Public Service Courts.