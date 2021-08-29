Govt to honour its pledge by ensuring uplift work in region: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Sunday said the incumbent government would honour its pledges made with the public by ensuring matchless progress in the area.

Addressing a ceremony after inauguration of Sanghar Bridge here, Zain Qureshi said the journey of progress would remain continue. The development work was being done without any discrimination. The opponents were unable to digest the ongoing journey of progress.

In past, the region was kept backward deliberately, he mentioned.

Zain Qureshi also informed that Tataypur town would be linked to Motorway by introducing an inter-change. The work on Tataypur Iner-change will commence from September, he informed.

Earlier, Ex President District Bar Association Muhammad Ikraam Bhatti, along with his colleagues announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. On this occasion, local PTI workers Dr Waseem, Dr Hamza, Khalid Javed Warriach and many others were also present.