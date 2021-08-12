Govt to hunt talented youth: Usman dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said that the 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' has been expedited for socioeconomic development.

Talking to a private channel he said the federal government has designed a plan to hunt talented youth that will be started soon.

He said the government was working for the betterment of youth, adding that Federal Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination was playing a key role in the promotion of sports and to provide equal opportunities to youth across the country.

Dar said the government has faced many challenges and yet has uplifted the country's economy.