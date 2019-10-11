UrduPoint.com
Govt To Illuminate Candles Of Knowledge In Backward, Remote Areas: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Govt to illuminate candles of knowledge in backward, remote areas: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez said the Punjab government's aim was to illuminate the candles of knowledge in all backward and remote areas of the province.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Literacy and school Education department, Sindh.

He said all focus of the Punjab Education Department was on those children who were deprived of education due to poverty.

Further, he said department of literacy was providing enormous support to enhance the enrollment of children in schools. Despite limited resources, teachers were enrolling children in nursery-to-fifth classes.

The officials of the Literacy Department Sindh, appreciated the Punjab government for various ongoing projects in Punjab.

The Secretary for Literacy Department of the Punjab Arif Anwar Baloch, representatives of UNICEF and JICA were also present on this occasion.

