Govt to immediately issue Rs6 billion to USC to reduce prices of edibles: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broaching Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the government has decided to immediately pay Rs6 billion to Utility Store Corporation (USC) which would help reduce prices of flour, sugar and rice.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to control prices of daily use items for provision of relief to the masses.

She said that was a praise-worthy step of the Prime Minister to reduce the prices of daily use items and provide relief to the consumers.