Govt To Implement Ideas Of Youth To Mitigate Climate Change Risks: Zartaj Gul

Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:44 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the government would implement innovative ideas of youth and academicians to mitigate climate change risks in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the government would implement innovative ideas of youth and academicians to mitigate climate change risks in the region.

Addressing a ceremony to mark international Peace Day with Climate Action for Peace here at Pakistan National Council of Arts organized by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and National Dialogue Forum, she said climate change was hitting the most marginalized groups of the society, particularly the women picking cotton in the fields.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's priorities were accountability, poverty alleviation and green Pakistan with the implementation of 10 billion tree tsunami programme and clean green movement.

Zartaj said according to UNDP report, Pakistan had a large number of youth as compared to other nations in the world who were the most intelligent as well."The minister said for the last 40 years no dam had been constructed in the country, which resulted in a drought like situation in Sindh and Balochistan, and the aquifer had dropped below 10 feet.

She said that the more climate resilience would be developed the more easier would be the mitigation of environmental degradation in the region. It would also help initiate adaptation process, she added.

