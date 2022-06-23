UrduPoint.com

Govt To Import Wheat From Russia: Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said, the government is negotiating with Russia to import wheat as the US and EU sanctions against Moscow were not applicable on food items

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government which signed agreement in defense sector to conduct mutual military exercises with Russia.

Khuram Dastgir claimed that there was no record of Russia's offer to provide oil on 30 percent cheaper rate as compared to international market which was the claim of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

He said the coalition government would follow any agreement signed by the previous government for purchasing oil from Russia, in the best national interest.

The minister said that during the PML-N's previous tenure, the government successfully put country's economy on the path of sustainable and balanced growth and increased per capita income.

He said that IMF had not restricted any condition to hike oil prices but wanted to sell oil on its purchasing price to provide relief to the poor masses.

The government was trying hard to put the country's economy back on right track and provide facilities to its masses, he concluded.

