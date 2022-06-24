UrduPoint.com

Govt To Import Wheat From Russia: Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Govt to import wheat from Russia: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said, the government is negotiating with Russia to import wheat as the US and EU sanctions against Moscow were not applicable on food items.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government which signed agreement in defense sector to conduct mutual military exercises with Russia.

Khuram Dastgir claimed that there was no record of Russia's offer to provide oil on 30 percent cheaper rate as compared to international market which was the claim of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

He said the coalition government would follow any agreement signed by the previous government for purchasing oil from Russia, in the best national interest.

The minister said that during the PML-N's previous tenure, the government successfully put country's economy on the path of sustainable and balanced growth and increased per capita income.

He said that IMF had not restricted any condition to hike oil prices but wanted to sell oil on its purchasing price to provide relief to the poor masses.

The government was trying hard to put the country's economy back on right track and provide facilities to its masses, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Import Poor Moscow Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Russia Oil Price Khurram Dastgir Khan Market From Government Agreement Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

1 minute ago
 Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

9 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

9 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.