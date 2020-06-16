Govt to impose lockdown if people violate SOPs: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government would be compelled to impose lockdown forcefully if people would not act according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government against the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government would impose smart lockdown at those areas where cases of coronavirus were increasing day by day and people were not following the precautionary measures.

The minister said hospitals of big cities were facing pressure of the coronavirus patients, adding the government was providing every kind of help to them through the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) across the country.

Replying to a question, he said ratio of deaths from coronavirus in the country was still less as compared to other countries.