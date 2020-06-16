UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Impose Lockdown If People Violate SOPs: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Govt to impose lockdown if people violate SOPs: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government would be compelled to impose lockdown forcefully if people would not act according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government against the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government would impose smart lockdown at those areas where cases of coronavirus were increasing day by day and people were not following the precautionary measures.

The minister said hospitals of big cities were facing pressure of the coronavirus patients, adding the government was providing every kind of help to them through the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) across the country.

Replying to a question, he said ratio of deaths from coronavirus in the country was still less as compared to other countries.

Related Topics

Asad Umar From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

11 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

41 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.