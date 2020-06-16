Govt to impose smart lockdown across country to contain COVID-19: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government would impose smart lockdown in hot spot areas across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The hot spot areas would be sealed as the COVID-19 patients number was increasing, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the COVID-19 patients number in Pakistan were still less as compared to other countries.