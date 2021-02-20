UrduPoint.com
Govt To Improve Capacity Of National Institutions: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:11 PM

Govt to improve capacity of national institutions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the government was working hard to improve the capacity of national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan.

"We want to see a strong, impartial and independent election commission of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private tv channel.

He said that all of the national institutions were working as independently and without any political interference but the government desired to improve its capacities.

He said when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz win the election they had started celebrations but at the other side of the coin, when they were facing defeat, they started criticism against the institutions.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the government had accepted its defeat with open heart whenever it had lost the election, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidates lost their seats with low margin against PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said Pervaiz Khattak was a senior leader of PTI and he was fully committed and loyal with the party.

He said the government would take decision regarding re-election in the constituency of NA-75 after detailed investigations about the killings during the polling at there.

