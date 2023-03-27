Govt to improve flour distribution, increase number of beneficiaries

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi Monday said the federal government would provide all sorts of relief to the masses, provision of free flour is a gift of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, he said the government would improve the quality of flour and also increase the number of beneficiaries. He directed the district administrations and food department to improve the mechanism of flour distribution and make it transparent.

The minister said due to the poor policies of PTI led-government the whole nation was facing economic crisis, and the government was trying its best to provide relief to the masses.