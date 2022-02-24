Govt to improve health facilities for citizens: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that the government was committed to improving the health facilities for its citizens and making at par with the international standard.

Addressing the Federal Directorate on Immunization's (FDI) consultative workshop on GAVI full portfolio planning, Dr Faisal said that GAVI has been a pivotal partner in these commendable efforts to vaccinate children and women.

"I am happy to learn that GAVI is now planning its next five years of support to Pakistan considering equity perspective with a bottom-up approach in planning. He said that the consultative sessions with people involved at different levels in the immunization process will greatly help in identifying the current gaps in the system.

He said, "I am confident that through this process, a strategy to sustainably strengthen service delivery and immunization system with greater integration of EPI with other programmes, like the polio programme, will be devised." The key is, to aim high, coordinate and capitalize on the data, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, National Programme Manager, FDI thanked Dr Faisal Sultan for providing continuous support and leadership to the immunization programme and thanked all the provincial managers and the GAVI team for a joint sync approach and for working as one team.