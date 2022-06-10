Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Muftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government is committed to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country

In a budget speech, the minister said that an amount of Rs 24 billion will be used for progress in the health sector.

He added this amount will be used for improving betterment in health delivery system and diseases control and prevention.

He said that the amount will also be utilized for purchasing medical equipment, vaccination, and improving the capacity of health establishments.