Govt to improve illiteracy rate among women :Munaza

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said government was committed to improve illiteracy rate among women.

In a statement here on Wednesday she said an educated girl was the guarantee to informed decision-making, valuable economic partnerships and safe motherhood.

Adding that female students must be encouraged and prioritized for various initiatives taken by the government.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

This will not only help counter illiteracy and improve health indicators, but also facilitate de-radicalization.