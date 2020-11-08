Govt to improve literacy rate among women :Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said Government was committed to improve literacy rate among women.

In a statement here on Sunday,she said an educated girl was the guarantee to informed decision-making,valuable economic partnerships and safe motherhood.

Adding that female students must be encouraged and prioritized for various initiatives taken by the government.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

This would help to improve health indicators and also facilitate de-radicalization.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:mns/R:mns/778