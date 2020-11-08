UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Improve Literacy Rate Among Women :Munaza

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Govt to improve literacy rate among women :Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said Government was committed to improve literacy rate among women.

In a statement here on Sunday,she said an educated girl was the guarantee to informed decision-making,valuable economic partnerships and safe motherhood.

Adding that female students must be encouraged and prioritized for various initiatives taken by the government.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

This would help to improve health indicators and also facilitate de-radicalization.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:mns/R:mns/778

Related Topics

Progress Women Sunday Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.