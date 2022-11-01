Govt to improve living standard of common people: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that improving the living standard of common people and solving their problems was his government's top priority.

The AJK PM said this while interacting with members of public delegations who called on him in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

The PM said that he was well aware of the problems of the masses.

The government would utilize all its available resources to alleviate the suffering of poor and needy citizens of the state. In order to solve the problems of homeless people, the PM said, "The construction of 500 houses will be started next week".

He said that the housing project would be completed with the support of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KROT).

"The construction of 100 apartments for the heirs of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir and their families is also starting next week", Ilyas said, adding the start of Free Ambulance Services in Azad Jammu Kashmir in collaboration with Shaheen Foundation was also the need of the hour so that in case of any emergency the patient can be provided timely first aid.

Reiterating his government's commitment to hold municipal elections in the state, the PM said, "The PTI government is going to transfer the power to the lower level by holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir after 31 years so that people's problems are solved at the local level and the journey of construction and development is accelerated".