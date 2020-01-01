UrduPoint.com
Govt To Improve National Economy: Shafqat

Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt to improve national economy: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the government was improving national economy with untiring efforts which was inherited fragile.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was paying full attention to strengthening the country's economy and provided road map of good governance to the masses.

The minister said it was priority of the government to strengthen national institutions and to enhance their working capacity.

He said the government was committed to establish writ of the state.

He expressed hope that year 2020 would bring prosperity, national development, stability in economy and also improving lives of the people.

