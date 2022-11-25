Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Friday said the first priority of the coalition government was to improve living stander of people through good governance, for which it was essential that the elections would be held on due time

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Friday said the first priority of the coalition government was to improve living stander of people through good governance, for which it was essential that the elections would be held on due time.

The adviser added that institutions should be neutral which was what Imran Khan agreed to as well but when they become neutral, Imran now wanted they would support him.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the opening ceremony of the utility store in Bisham, Shangla.

The adviser said that he strongly condemned Imran's campaign against the national institutions.

He alleged that Imran wanted to defame security institutions.

The adviser was of the view that Imran Niazi wanted an army chief of his choice, but to the contrary, appointments were made based on merit.

He congratulated the people for the failure of Imran Niazi's plan.

Engineer Amir Muqam further said that Nawaz Sharif and PDM deserved tribute for facing undue pressure and standing firm for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that with the steadfastness of the coalition government, Imran Niazi's dreams of destroying the economy were shattered.

The adviser said that the people supporting Imran were our brothers and sisters who would soon understand and reject the false narrative of Imran Niazi.

The adviser said that after Imran Niazi's plan to destroy the economy, the plan to destroy the institutions also failed, the whole nation deserved congratulations for the failure of the conspiracy, now work would be done for the economic and defense strength of the country, the decision would prove it.

He added that the country would move forward not by the will of an individual but by the constitution and law.

Amir Muqam inaugurated the Shangla Regional Office of Utility Stores Corporation.

Later he inaugurated several projects of WAPDA.