Govt to improve water storage, hydelpower generation capacity: Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that the government had initiated construction of several projects in order to increase water storage and ratio of hydelpower generation in the country.

He presided over a meeting with Chairman WAPDA in Ministry of Water Resources, therein he was briefed about the development portfolio of WAPDA and the progress achieved so far on water and hydropower projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister underscored the significance of water resources as they are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, balanced ecosystems and for human survival itself. That is why, the Federal Government is constructing water and hydropower projects in the country to improve water situation and increase the ratio of hydel electricity in the National Grid, he added.

He said, WAPDA is constructing more than 10 Projects in water and hydropower sectors under 'Decade of Dams programme'.

These projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Nai Gaj Dam, Sindh Barrage and K-IV Project are scheduled to be completed one after the other. On completion of these projects, gross water storage capacity will increase from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to more than 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 Million Acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. The installed hydel generation capacity will be doubled to cross 18000 MW with an addition of 9000 MW. These projects will also provide about 35,000 job opportunities during the construction, minister said.

He also reaffirmed that WAPDA would be able to complete these projects according to their timelines. He reiterated that Water Resources Ministry would play its due role in completion of these projects within their stipulated time.