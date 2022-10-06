UrduPoint.com

Govt To Incentivise IT & Telecom Sector To Achieve $5 Billion Annual Export Target: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Govt to incentivise IT & telecom sector to achieve $5 billion annual export target: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday, assuring full support to the IT and telecom sector through a comprehensive package in consultation with the industry leaders, said it should achieve the annual export target of $5 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday, assuring full support to the IT and telecom sector through a comprehensive package in consultation with the industry leaders, said it should achieve the annual export target of $5 billion.

The government was committed to facilitating the expansion and growth of the IT and telecom sector, which had great potential, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting of the IT Task Force held here to devise an aggressive strategy for the development of information technology (IT) and telecom sector in the country.

The meeting was attended by IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haque, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, representatives of the IT and telecom sector, and senior government officers, a PM Media Wing press release said.

The prime minister said the potential of IT and telecom sector required to be unpacked, adding that the government would provide all facilitation and policy support to address the problems to make it a robust sector of the country.

He asked Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar to convene a meeting of the task force on his return from Washington and firm up the policy recommendations.

The plans, the prime minister said, were underway to strengthen the working of IT training and incubation centers, call centers, telcos, sovereign technology parks (STP), software houses and freelancing for exponential growth of the promising service sector.

He was briefed that with a workforce of around 40,000 IT professionals, Pakistan had a thriving IT & telecom sector. With annual IT exports of $ 2.6 billion, it was the 4th largest freelancers' market and the 3rd largest reseller on Amazon worldwide. Pakistan had around 195 million mobile phone users with a growing mobile phone manufacturing capacity.

The prime minister was told that in order to exploit its full growth potential, a rigorous perception building and marketing campaign was direly needed to position Pakistan as an IT outsourcing hub in the world, especially for all potential IT export destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Moreover, a comprehensive package to ease SBP, FBR and SECP regulations for the IT & telecom sector was also need of the hour.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the promotion and growth of IT & telecom sector in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Technology Exports Mobile Washington Ishaq Dar Hub FBR Market Media All From Government Industry Ahad Cheema Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding ..

US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding Ukraine Conflict Without Defin ..

1 minute ago
 Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making ..

Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making name of country bright

1 minute ago
 Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nurs ..

Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

1 minute ago
 Preparations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in full s ..

Preparations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in full swing across city

1 minute ago
 French Minister Delegate Proposes Reducing Heating ..

French Minister Delegate Proposes Reducing Heating Season by 1 Month

4 minutes ago
 Rs19.99 per unit electricity fixed for export sect ..

Rs19.99 per unit electricity fixed for export sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.