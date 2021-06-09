Govt to increase 'education budget' this year: Wajiha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar has said that the government is bringing educational reforms and increasing 'education budget' this year.

She was talking to a delegation of Anjuman-e-Talaba-e-Islam (ATI) led by Amir Ismail, member advisory council and Imran Shareef, vice president who were called on her in her office the other day.

The delegation presented recommendations and suggestions related to the education budget.

Talking to the delegation, she said, "The policies of the former HEC chairman have harmed the higher education sector.

Development of Pakistan is not possible without development in the field of education. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working on several important projects for the youth. Education policies of previous governments cannot be remedied in two or three years."She went on saying that providing facilities to the students is top priority of the PTI government.

The ATI delegation asked for the inclusion of student representatives in preparation of the budget. The participation of student representatives in the university syndicate has become inevitable, they added.