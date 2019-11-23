UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Increase Number Of Community Welfare Attaches, Protector Emigration Offices: Dr Sania Nishtar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:10 PM

Govt to increase number of Community Welfare Attaches, Protector Emigration Offices: Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said government would increase the role and number of 'Community Welfare Attaches' as well as involve well-reputed expatriate Pakistanis and the number of' Protector of Emigration Offices' would also be increased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said government would increase the role and number of 'Community Welfare Attaches' as well as involve well-reputed expatriate Pakistanis and the number of' Protector of Emigration Offices' would also be increased.

Several policy steps were being taken to improve the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis and measures being taken to improve the quality of pre-departure briefing for intending migrants and to ensure their biometric attendance so that they could be made aware of their rights and entitlements, she told APP.

She further said, "One-window operation was being started for all types of information to facilitate migrant workers through Protector of Emigration Offices.

Furthermore, negotiations with foreign governments were underway to extend the duration of the first contract agreement for workers to a minimum of 3 years as unskilled workers hardly recover their cost of migration before that time, she added.

Moreover, the policy to subsidize air tickets for low paid workers abroad who have not returned home in seven years was also on the anvil, she said.

\778

Related Topics

Prime Minister All Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 56th BoG meeting

10 minutes ago

Subhan Ahmad steps down as Chief Operating Officer

19 minutes ago

Ehsaas Governance Integrity Policy implementation ..

1 minute ago

Women empowerment beneficial to country's economy: ..

1 minute ago

Int'l organizations join Ehsaas programme for peop ..

1 minute ago

Expert advised public to limit outdoor activities, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.