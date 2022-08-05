Govt to increase production of cheap electricity on priority, says Jamal Leghari

Chairman MEPCO Board of Directors, Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari on Friday said that the incumbent government's top priority was to increase the production of cheap electricity and the policy was being formed in that regard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman MEPCO Board of Directors, Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari on Friday said that the incumbent government's top priority was to increase the production of cheap electricity and the policy was being formed in that regard.

He said that steps were being taken to reduce the production of electricity from imported fuel, adding that wind, solar and coal power plants will be installed.

He was addressing the maiden meeting of new Board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) here.

He said that the circular debt has reduced due to positive initiatives of incumbent government.

The government is taking concrete steps for the complete elimination of loadsheding which will yield results soon.

Leghari said that the board would take all possible steps for the welfare of employees and providing better facilities to customers.

He said that initiatives will be taken with the support of management to make the country's largest distribution company the number one in every respect.

MEPCO is providing electricity to more than 7.6 million electricity consumers and 35 million population of South Punjab with limited resources.

Enhancing company's resources and providing customers with accurate bills based on their usage is our top priority, Leghari added.Dismissal action will be taken against the employees over wrong readings.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana briefed the Board of Directors about the company's performance.

On this occasion,Board Director/ex CEO MEPCO Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, Board Directors Khurram Mushtaq, Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Mian Shahid Iqbal, Asghar and others were also present.