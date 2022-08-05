UrduPoint.com

Govt To Increase Production Of Cheap Electricity On Priority, Says Jamal Leghari

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Govt to increase production of cheap electricity on priority, says Jamal Leghari

Chairman MEPCO Board of Directors, Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari on Friday said that the incumbent government's top priority was to increase the production of cheap electricity and the policy was being formed in that regard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman MEPCO Board of Directors, Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari on Friday said that the incumbent government's top priority was to increase the production of cheap electricity and the policy was being formed in that regard.

He said that steps were being taken to reduce the production of electricity from imported fuel, adding that wind, solar and coal power plants will be installed.

He was addressing the maiden meeting of new Board of Directors of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) here.

He said that the circular debt has reduced due to positive initiatives of incumbent government.

The government is taking concrete steps for the complete elimination of loadsheding which will yield results soon.

Leghari said that the board would take all possible steps for the welfare of employees and providing better facilities to customers.

He said that initiatives will be taken with the support of management to make the country's largest distribution company the number one in every respect.

MEPCO is providing electricity to more than 7.6 million electricity consumers and 35 million population of South Punjab with limited resources.

Enhancing company's resources and providing customers with accurate bills based on their usage is our top priority, Leghari added.Dismissal action will be taken against the employees over wrong readings.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana briefed the Board of Directors about the company's performance.

On this occasion,Board Director/ex CEO MEPCO Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, Board Directors Khurram Mushtaq, Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Mian Shahid Iqbal, Asghar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Punjab Company All From Government Top Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PITB, DTS Punjab launch helpline for tourists guid ..

PITB, DTS Punjab launch helpline for tourists guidance

1 minute ago
 Lok Virsa organizes Kashmiri culture show on Youm- ..

Lok Virsa organizes Kashmiri culture show on Youm-e-Istehsal

1 minute ago
 Comprehensive security arrangements finalized for ..

Comprehensive security arrangements finalized for 7th Muharram procession

1 minute ago
 Imran danger to the prosperity of Pakistan: Hanif ..

Imran danger to the prosperity of Pakistan: Hanif Abbasi

1 minute ago
 FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operatio ..

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operation

20 minutes ago
 Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnut ..

Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnutrition issue: Dr Kim

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.