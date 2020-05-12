Govt to induct 10000 doctors to contain COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the provincial government would recruit 10000 doctors in the Health department to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Speaking at the floor of the house during Punjab Assembly session, with Panel of Chairman Mian Muhammad Shafi in the chair, here, she said the doctors would be recruited in the Children's Hospital through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and interviews of some 2000 doctors had been completed so far in the process of recruitment of 10000 doctors, adding that no doctor would remain jobless in the province.

The Provincial Health Minister told the house that the previous regime of PML-N did not promote doctors in the past, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government of Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was promoting doctors through transparent process after every fortnight today.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, referring to former health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said the PML-N government victimized doctors and 30 doctors were never promoted from grade 19 to grade 20 during its 10-year rule in Punjab.

The treasury MPA Ahmed Shah Khagga, speaking on a point of order, said the government should introduce legislation on reduction in expenses on marriage ceremonies besides regulating the business timings from dawn to the sunset in the province.

Opposition MPA Awais Leghari said that the house wished and prayed for the early recovery of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari and other coronavirus patients in the province.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat tabled two ordinances before the house which were adopted by the house with majority vote.

On the completion of day's agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Mohammad Shafi adjourned the house for Tuesday (tomorrow) at 11:30 a.m.