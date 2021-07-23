UrduPoint.com
Govt To Initiate Legislation For Calculating Tobacco Price, Resolve Issues Of Growers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Friday said the legislation would be initiated in the lower house of the Parliament to assess tobacco price and to resolve problems faced by growers.

He was addressing a joint meeting of tobacco growers, agricultural committee and representatives of Pakistan Tobacco board.

The speaker said the legislation would help resolving issues of tobacco growers and stakeholders permanently.

Asad Qaisar also suggested formulation of committee to propose amendments in existing ordinance relating to tobacco. He said the committee would comprise representatives of political parties and provinces.

He also tasked agriculture subcommittee to estimate growing expenditure of tobacco and propose legislation to calculate cultivation expenditure through third party audit.

He said the government was working to resolve problems of farmers and give them relief, adding, the government has presented a farmers friendly budget to benefit growers and stakeholders.

Later, the speaker also addressed ceremony held in village Kadi to welcome new entrants in the party. He said that hefty amount has been allocated to connect Gadon Industrial Estate with motorway, adding, it would change destiny of the area and create more employment opportunities for people.

