Govt to initiate pilot project for audit of state lands: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that Punjab government would initiate a pilot project in a selected district from each division, for the audit of state lands.

The minister who is also Chairman of the Provincial Audit Committee for State Lands expressed these remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the Committee for Audit of State Land Punjab in the Civil Secretariat, here.

In the meeting, illegal occupation lease and other issues of state lands in Punjab were reviewed.

Basharat said that complete and effective audit of public lands could lead to a substantial increase in government revenue.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazar wants a quick audit of government lands, he said.

"During the audit of public lands, special scrutiny of housing schemes will be made to identify illegal housing societies on public lands," he added.

Earlier in the meeting, it was informed that there are about 4.7 million acres of government land in Punjab at present, while the present government has evacuated tens of thousands acres of government land from illegal occupants.

The meeting was informed that data will be digitized after auditing public lands.