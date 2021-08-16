Govt to install 116 filtration plants in Rawalpindi division: Raja Saqib

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has approved a scheme to install 116 water filtration plants in Rawalpindi Division under 'Aab-e-Pak' Authority project to provide clean drinking water to the residents particularly of rural areas.

According to President, PTI Metropolitan Corporation Welfare Wing Rawalpindi, Raja Saqib Ali, the filtration plants would also be installed in several cantonment areas.

He said that the promise of the government to provide clean drinking water to the people was going to be fulfilled.

The government would install filtration plants in four districts of the division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal at a cost of Rs270 million, he added.

He said, the government was making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities to the people as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The project would ensure provision of clean drinking water and the residents particularly of rural areas would have access to clean drinking water facility, he added.

He further said billions of rupees were spent on providing clean drinking water to the people during PPP and PML-N regimes, but not a single filtration plant is functional today.

There has to be zero tolerance against corruption, as corruption is a cancer and the PTI government was making earnest efforts to close the doors of corruption and eliminate the menace, he added.

Billions of rupees were spent on different water schemes in the past but 90 percent plants are now dysfunctional, he said.

Raja Saqib said that the citizens were getting contaminated water for decades and their family members were diagnosed with water-related diseases including hepatitis.

He said the government would make all-out efforts to make the 'Aab-e-Pak' projects successful.

