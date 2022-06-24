UrduPoint.com

Govt To Install 4000-6000 Megawatt Solar Energy In National Grid: Miftah Ismail

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the coalition government was working hard to enhance the production of electricity and would installed 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in the national grid within a year

The government would sale electricity to the industrial sector on cheep rates to enhance their production and to reduce the productive cost, he said while talking to a private news channel on Friday.

The minister said that PTI government was depleted Rs. 1500 billion on the subsidy in power sector in last one year.

He lamented over the provision of subsidy on fuel and electricity and termed it extra burden on the national exchequer.

Miftah said the challenges in inflation and unemployment would be overcame in three to four months and would also achieve the growth target fixed by the government.

Rs. 3000 to Rs. 10000 fixed tax would be charged from retail shops owners to bring them into the tax net.

The government would expand its tax network and make arrangements to bring the affluent class in the tax base in order to enhance revenue and increase spending on social sector.

"There are more than 30,000 shops in the gold business and only 22 are registered. The government would impose fixed income and sales tax worth of Rs. 40,000 on every shop have the area of 300-square feet." "The government is providing Rs. 2000 to eight million households as relief in addition with the Benazir Income Support Programme in the month of June to protect the poor from the impact of inflation." He said in the last tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), the country was exporting wheat but now it is dependent on importing the commodity from international market instead of being an agricultural country.

The minister said that value of rupee would be stabled and stronger soon in near future as the country's reserves are increasing.

