Govt To Integrate Climate Resilience Into National Planning: Coordinator PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, on Saturday, said that the government has initiated various policies aimed at integrating climate resilience into national planning.

According to ptv news, she said that national adaptation plans, climate change policies, and water policies must be aligned to effectively manage climate risks.

She highlighted Pakistan's significant vulnerability to climate change, referencing the substantial losses the country has endured over the years due to climate-related events.

Romina Khurshid Alam underscored the urgent need for climate and disaster risk financing to enhance resilience against the growing threats posed by climate change. The government was committed to incorporating climate considerations into all aspects of national development to ensure sustainable future growth and resilience to environmental challenges, she added.

