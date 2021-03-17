Govt to introduce 10 important electoral reforms: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government was going to introduce 10 important electoral reforms in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government should approach to every relevant party for electoral reforms and it should take step first for the purpose.

The minister said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware person and he had multiple dimensions in politics, adding the opposition wanted to compete with that person who had become heavy weight politician.

Replying to a question, he said the people were disappointed from the opposition's way of politics and it was busy in holding political gatherings from last six months but out put is nothing except wastage of time and energy as well.

Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated as co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was playing his cards carefully, adding PPP and PML-N were not united earlier and would never in future.

To another query, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM was stood with him.

He said holding sit-in and long march was not an easy task both were difficult things and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was doing confronting politics in the first time in his political carrier.