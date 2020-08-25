Govt to introduce changes regarding development in Punjab: CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government was going to introduce changes regarding the development including roads, improving infrastructure, establishing universities and filtration of drinking water.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the provincial government had made the policies in first phase and now time has to come for implementing them in the second phase and people would see visible improvement in the performance of Punjab government.

He said the government was working to boost the tourism sector and Punjab would be mad hub of the tourism, adding it was truth that the provincial government did not advertise its work properly.

The CM said the present government was paying due attention to the education sector and wanted to establish university for every district of the province before ending the government's constitutional tenure.

Replying to a question, he said those spreading rumours about his expulsion from office want to destabilize the province and the country as well, adding he enjoyed full trust of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but some people did not like it at all.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not feared about the opposition whether it takes to the streets or the roads.

He disclosed that special measures would be taken to save citizens from stray dogs and a crackdown would be launched on drug-addicts.

It was also decided to take steps for rooting out the increasing begging trend and stern action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles in order to protect the environment as well as curbing environmental pollution in the city and solid steps must be taken to eradicate increasing encroachments in the city, he added.

Usman Buzdar stated that construction and repair of important roads across the city would be done on priority basis because Lahore was not only heart of Punjab but also of Pakistan, he said adding that Lahore must become a model city of the country.

He said that development projects of Lahore must be completed on priority basis at the earliest and he stressed that non-functional water filtration plants would be repaired.

To another question, he said it was the beauty of the democratic system that doors never be closed for negotiations, adding he had good relations with all members of the provincial assembly and governor as well.

He said establishing the South province was the part of PTI's manifesto and its funds would not be spent on the others projects of the province.

Punjab government had started the project of preserving the rain water and it would be extended all over the province in future, he said.

He said the River Ravi was a mega project of the province which was launched by the prime minister and it would be helpful for boosting the local industries and booming the national economy, adding the project would be completed during on going tenure of the government as this project would be proved as game changer not only for Punjab but the whole country.

He expressed hope that Orange Line project would be completed soon and it would be functional during this year.

