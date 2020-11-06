UrduPoint.com
Govt To Introduce De-centralization Policy In Energy Sector: Tabish Gauhar

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

Govt to introduce de-centralization policy in energy sector: Tabish Gauhar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Energy Tabish Gauhar Friday said the government was working on policy to replace centralized model with de-centralization to streamline the state of affairs in energy sector and overcome its circular debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Energy Tabish Gauhar Friday said the government was working on policy to replace centralized model with de-centralization to streamline the state of affairs in energy sector and overcome its circular debt.

To make the power sector more sustainable, all power companies had to independently work in an excellent manner, he said in a ptv programme.

Tabish Gauhar said that the increase in electricity prices was mainly due to costly agreements during previous governments besides increase in fuel cost.

He said that the government was also following the policy of installation of four LNG terminals, two of which were completed.

The government would also sign agreements for procurement of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) at lower price than market rate, he added.

The SAPM said that the responsibility of the government was to make policies whereas the private sector had to run the business.

To a question, he said that the issue of K.Electric could only be resolved through giving its administrative control to Shinghai Power as per agreement.

