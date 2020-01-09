UrduPoint.com
Govt To Introduce E-Office Policy In Public Departments: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday said that the provincial government is going to introduce E-Office (paper-less) policy after which all the departmental documents would be available online.

Addressing a press conference here at Civil Secretariat to inform media about one year performance report of provincial Establishment Department, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the establishment department would ensure finalization of E-Office policy in current year.

He said that the provincial government is also making Job Descriptions (JDs) policy to evaluate performance of government officials. He informed that establishment of Provincial Selection board (PSB) Automation is also under process that would provide PSB an access to performance record of any official. The quota of minorities in appointments has been increased from 3 to 5 percent while children of retired government drivers would also be considered in 25 percent quota allocated for retired employees, he told.

Shaukat Yousafzai said amendments have been made in project policy that would help resolve the issues of project employees relating to holidays, adding that the provincial departments have been empowered to forward recommendations to departmental promotion committee for appointments on vacant posts of BPS-16.

Earlier, he told the appointments were made through KP Public Service Commission.

The provincial minister said process has been underway to strengthen anti graft department that would build confidence of people on accountability while a comprehensive policy has been prepared to increase performance of officials and service delivery of departments. A committee has also been constituted to update establishment code for the implementation of government policies in departments, he added.

The minister informed that rules have been devised to make Whistleblower Commission active and very soon scrutiny committee would be constituted to select its members.

The Establishment Department also appointed 344 employees, 5074 contract employees have been regularized, 2052 promoted and 1401 posting transfers were made in the department. 128 disciplinary actions have been taken among which 113 have been completed. Administration Competency Training has been given to 158 employees, 282 surplus employees of Ehtisaab Commission and merged districts were adjusted in different department.

