Govt To Introduce E-transfer Policy In Higher Education: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that the government was pondering over proposals to introduce e-transfer policy that would be implemented with due deliberation
In a statement issued here, he said that teachers of colleges would be transferred under the policy that would be implemented with consent and deliberations besides keeping in view the shortage of teachers in far-flung areas.
Keeping in view the domiciles, he said that teachers working in big cities would be transferred to their native areas.
The minister said that their transfer to native areas would reduce the financial burden on the exchequer, increase the confidence of people in public sector educational institutions, and promote transparency in the transfer process.
He said that the government is working to improve the education system and introduce merit and clarity in affairs of education.
