Govt To Introduce Electric Vehicle Policy Soon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Govt to introduce electric vehicle policy soon

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the government has formally prepared electric vehicle policy, sources at the Ministry of Climate Change said on Thursday

According to the policy, measures will be taken to shift 30 percent vehicles in the country to electric by 2030. The sources said that the electric vehicle policy will not only be helpful in reducing oil import bills, but save Rs2 billion to national exchequer.

According to the policy, measures will be taken to shift 30 percent vehicles in the country to electric by 2030. The sources said that the electric vehicle policy will not only be helpful in reducing oil import bills, but save Rs2 billion to national exchequer.

The electric vehicle system will also be helpful in reducing 70 percent of the air pollution.It is pertinent to mention here that the government had introduced Clean and Green City Index last year and the system will categorize as many as 19 cities on the basis of cleanliness.Meanwhile, the government has decided installed four monitoring units also.

The units will control air pollution from the capital city.Continuing last year tree plantation policy, the government will plant 5 billion more saplings all over the country in the next five year.

In breakup, 530 million saplings will be planted in Punjab, 2 billion in Sindh, 1 billion in KP, 250 million in Baluchistan, 170 million in Gilgit-Baltistan and 700 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under this project.

The sources said that during the last year, the government had also introduced some climate-friendly projects, including plantation of 10 billion saplings all over the country.

They said introduction of electric vehicle policy and imposition of ban on use of plastic bags in Islamabad are some other eco-friendly projects introduced by the government.In the first phase, the government will plant 10 billion saplings all over the country.

The project will be completed in the next five years. Out of total project cost, Rs125 billion, centre will pay 50 percent of the project cast and the rest 50 percent will be provinces responsibility.However, for GB and AJK the Federal government will provide 100 percent fund of the tree plantation project.Moreover, the government, in order to declare Islamabad plastic free city, has imposed complete ban on use of plastic bags.

The federal cabinet has give node over ban on use of plastic bags. However, consumers will have to take permission through formal application from the relevant authority.

